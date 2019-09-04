Digital Original: Hot Springs family travels to China to give 6,000 free hearing aids

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – A trip of a lifetime for one local family.

Angela DeLong of Hot Springs went with her husband and two daughters to China for 17 days to help give 6,000 people free hearing aids.

She says it was a life-changing experience for her daughters witnessing people being given the gift of hearing for the first time.

“If we work together as one family – cause that’s what we are – we are one human family,” explains DeLong. “We can change the world and if it’s one hearing aid at a time, one person at a time, one mission trip at a time whatever it is we can make a difference in the world if we work together.”

The family traveled to two different cities and worked with the Starkey Hearing Foundation to fit the local people.

The DeLong’s don’t speak Mandarin or Cantonese, but Angela says the language barrier seems to go away when you see their faces light-up and realize for the first time they can hear.

“The universal language is truly taking a selfie,” she laughs as she thinks back to the moments they had smiling with the people. “Truly an amazing experience.”

The family runs a hearing clinic in Hots Springs called, Natural Hearing Centers.