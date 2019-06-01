Digital Original: Massive beehive removed from playground & given new home Video

DREW COUNTY, Ark. - Bees taking over a school. Sounds like something out of a sci-fi movie.

However, that's exactly what happened when a 9-foot-long by 3-foot wide beehive was discovered near a playground.

The beehive has been there for 20 years.

Donny Leshe, 61, a retired construction worker, turned beekeeper, was tasked with removing the massive beehive.

"We don't want to destroy any bees unless we absolutely have to," says Leshe.

Leshe, who is better known in the community as the "Bee Man", says this is one of the largest hives he's ever seen.

"I got a call to remove them because they were bothersome to the kids when they be playing," explains Leshe. "We also removed another smaller colony they had made near the other side of the building."

For Leshe, working with bees has become his passion. He offers his service for free to anyone who calls.

"That's what I do remove bees, give them a new home," says Leshe. "I do this as a public service."

In the state of Arkansas, it's a violation of state law to charge a fee for the removal of honey bees from a structure without a valid pest control operator's license.

"I think people should respect not fear bees," explains Leshe. "Bees may be small, but they play a big role in our food and survival."

One of every three bites of food we eat depends on the honey bee, according to the Arkansas Beekeepers Association.

Leshe transfers the beehives into an apiary or also known as a "bee yard." He works with several bee associations and with the state.

"The state comes out to inspect the bees to make sure they are healthy," says Leshe.

For Leshe, he says he isn't loosing out. He says the bees help him too.

"When they sting it hurts," says Leshe. "It helps with my arthritis."

Leshe says he has been pain-free in his hands since starting to work with the bees.

If the bees are healthy, Leshe collects the honey and uses the bee wax.

In case you didn't know, the honeybee was designated the official state insect of Arkansas in 1973 because they play such an important role in agriculture.