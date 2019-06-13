Digital Original: Members of Conway’s largest 4th of July festival gear up for big day

CONWAY, Ark. – Members of Conway’s biggest Fourth of July celebration are gearing up for another year of family, fun, and fireworks at Beaverfork Lake.

The fifth annual Conway’s Freedom Fest is just two weeks away and while everything is set for the big day – organizers of the event are hopeful for another great year.

Lane Long, one of the event organizers, says they put on the festival to help build a sense of community for Conway.

“The opportunity for families to come together experience community a firework show and make memories together,” says Long. “It’s just a little glimpse of heaven on earth here in Conway.”

The event is free for the public and will take place the last Saturday of the month – June 29.

A 15 to 25-minute firework display will conclude the night over the lake. People are urged to arrive early to save a space.

The event will include live music, food, and activities.

For more information about Freedom Fest, click here.