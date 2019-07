Digital Original: Military members & veterans attend 5-year-old’s funeral who died from rare cancer

CAMDEN, Ark, – A 5-year-old boy grew up with one dream in mind – he wanted to be an “Army man.”

However, for River “Oakley” Nimmo was already a soldier in many people’s eyes.

He died last week after a hard battle with a rare form of cancer called neuroblastoma.

His family posted on social media asking for any active military members or veterans of any branch to attend the funeral in his honor on Tuesday, June 25, in Camden, Arkansas.

Just as Oakley would have it – they answered the call.

With more than a dozen servicemen and women attending his funeral.

River “Oakley” Nimmo

May 06, 2014 – June 20, 2019

People have been leaving messages, kind words and prayers for Oakley’s family on Prayers for Oakley Nimmo.