Russellville band educators inspiring students during COVID-19

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – A group of band educator is ensuring their students stay inspired while away from school with a music video.

Michael Tucker is the assistant band director at Russellville high school. He says the idea for a music video came while on scrolling through his social media.

He says he reached out to other Russellville music teachers and before he knew it they had formed their very own mini-symphony.

Tucker says as educators it’s important to always look for ways to support and motivate the future generation.

“The arts are really important for kids during this time and really at any time because kids have a lot of stress on them in terms of trying to make good grades and get into colleges and stuff and so having that creative outlet we feel is very important for our students,” said Tucker.

The song, titled Song for Health, was not created by Tucker, however, he did orchestrate how each instructor would play.

Tucker says everything was done through video chats.

He hopes students will become inspired to create their own music videos. You can watch the video below.