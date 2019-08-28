Digital Original: Sorority makes dresses for little girls overseas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little girls and boys in need overseas now will have some new hand-made dresses and shirts all thanks to a group of local women.

“It’s about service and giving that child that less needed – or that person for that matter what they need if you can,” says Tjuana Bryd, member of the sorority and a local attorney.

Members of the local chapter Beta Pi Omega of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, partnered with international non-profit Soles4Souls to help give shirts and dresses for kids in need.

Bryd says it’s easy to give back when you’re doing it in numbers.

“So members come together, they bring their sewing machines and they gather wherever and they lay out the patterns and fabric they cut and sew together and just have a good time with one another,” she says.

This past weekend more than 1,200 members of the sorority converged in Little Rock.

The ladies donated more than 82,000 “care kits” to Little Rock Children’s Hospital and the Arkansas Homeless Coalition.

“And if a child has nothing and I have something I should give that something to help that child to have something,” Byrd says.

The dresses are expected to be shipped sometime this week.

For more information or to help, click here.