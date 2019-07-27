Digital Original: The Travs turn a foul baseball field into a home run

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A local ballpark is getting some a renovation from some big-time players.

Who might you ask?

None other than the Arkansas Travelers.

The historic park was once a staple in the Mabelvale area.

“This park had some major players play here like Travis Wood,” Meeks says.

However, a storm more than a decade ago made it unsafe to play and eventually caused the community ballpark to fall into disarray and left abandoned.

“The grass came up pretty high,” explains Rusty Meeks, assistant general manager to the Travs. “It was overgrown all under the bleachers and we just had to clean it up up.”

Nearly eight hours and 10 gallons of gasoline later, the park is looking almost like new, says Meeks as he shovels up trash.

“The interns and staff have dedicated a lot of time,” says Meeks. “In the end its all for the community.”

The Travs are investing time, resources, and $4,000 to get the little league field back to working order.

“It part of a Project Refresh,” Meeks says.

More than a dozen volunteers and Travs staff came out. ECHO provided equipment donated by MiLB and First Community Bank provided lunch to everyone who came out to help.

“We hope to have the park up and running by the end of the day and kids playing in here by later this month,” says Meeks.