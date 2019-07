LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – From Pulaski County down to Drew County, people woke up to a chaotic mess following high winds and thunderstorms.

Reports received late into Wednesday night showed just how quickly yesterday’s thunderstorm could intensify.

Strong storms knocked down trees and power for thousands around central Arkansas – leaving debris, down power lines and blocked roads.

However, our fearless viewers were on it and sent in photos and videos of Wednesday’s storm.