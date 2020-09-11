Director of Arkansas State Crime Lab discusses how forensic scientists play a role in all criminal investigations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Kermit Channell II, the Executive Director of the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory, talks with Mitch McCoy about the role forensic scientists play in all investigations.
While Channell says he can not discuss the details of this case, it comes one day after the cause of death is released in the Sydney Sutherland murder.
Watch the live stream above for more.
