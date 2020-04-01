Disabled veteran’s home broken into, ransacked

Breaking News
JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — The community is rallying to help a disabled veteran whose Jacksonville home was broken into and ransacked.

Sgt. Matt Zajac was staying with a friend so he wouldn’t be alone during the coronavirus pandemic.

Zajac says he went to check in his house and discovered someone broke in and stole several valuables including 14 guns, some of which were family heirlooms.  

