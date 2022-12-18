NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Hundreds of gifts were distributed from the Dixie Church of Christ in North Little Rock Saturday morning.

The event was a part of the Angel Tree program.

Organizers said sponsors stepped up to make sure kids have something special just for them on Christmas morning.

Margie Evans has been helping to gather gifts for local children for the past 15 years.

“It will make them feel good to know that someone in the world loves them”

Dozens of families will benefit from the angel tree program in the dixie community this Christmas.