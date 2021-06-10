Arkansas dog set to return home after missing for 10 years

McRae, Ark. — A dog named Razzle disappeared from his McRae home more than ten years ago.

The family never forgot him, and Razzle remained in their hearts, but a recent phone call from 1,900 miles away will soon put Razzle back in their arms.

The last time the Howard family saw Razzle was in 2011.

For a little perspective, one of their sons was eight years old when Razzle disappeared; that once little boy just graduated high school.

How the dog got from Arkansas all the way to California is a mystery, but the family can’t wait to get him back home.

Razzle may have lost some dazzle, but he hasn’t lost the love of his owner, Aaron Howard.

“You don’t just have that pet disappear and it not leave a really big hole,” Howard said.

The last day he saw Razzle was routine.

“It was a Saturday morning and we let him out like we had done every morning for six years and that morning, he just didn’t come back,” Howard said.

The Howards looked for months before hope ran out.

Ten years later, hope shows up at a trailer park in Stockton, California.

Animal control ran Razzle’s microchip and gave Howard the good news.

“What? Are you kidding? This can’t be real,” Howard said. “Just overjoyed that this could even be possible because he’s 16 years old.”

Razzle is being fostered by a woman in California until he’s healthy enough to fly home.

“We’re waiting to just hear when can we get him? What’s the plan? Were just really anxious to get him back,” Howard said.

Miniature Schnauzers typically live 12-15 years. Howard knows Razzle is on borrowed time.

“We were like, we want him back for whatever time that he has and if nothing else, he will come home and when he does pass, he’ll be at home,” Howard said. “We never thought that we would see him again and have that hole filled back up again so we’re thankful.”

The people taking care of Razzle in California are offering to fly with the dog to Arkansas at no cost to the Howards.

Once Razzle is on his way home, FOX 16 will be there for the reunion and will bring you that update soon.