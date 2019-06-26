Dog shot in face; recovering at LR clinic

WARNING: Story images may be disturbing to some viewers.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A local veterinarian is taking care of a dog that was shot twice at close range.

‘Remy’ is doing much better now, but the vet says this should never have happened.

The pup was rushed to the clinic on Tuesday. The veterinarian believes someone shot her with a .22.

“Let’s see if it looks okay today, says Dr. Don Barnett, while checking on the dog Wednesday at Cantrell Animal Clinic. “She was just lucky. You can see inside of her mouth there.”

He’s been in the business for 30 years and says her wounds were unimaginable.

“She was in a lot of pain. She wasn’t in great shape,” he adds.”An entrance and an exit in her neck.”

Bullet and bone fragments can be seen in the X-rays.

“She also has been shot in the muzzle right by her nose and it exited out of her mouth,” Dr. Barnett says.

It’s not yet known who shot Remy. Her owners say it happened in the East End area near the Saline-Pulaski County line, after she got out of her fence.

“Whoever did it was standing over her with either a long arm or a pistol and shot her right into the muzzle,” the vet continues.

Remy is a regular patient of Dr. Barnett’s.

“She’s a great dog. She’s a pitbull, but she’s the sweetest thing in the world. I can’t see why anyone would do this,” he says.

Luckily she’s doing better now.

“We might try to get her home tomorrow or the next day, but she’s doing very well,” says the vet.

Dr. Barnett says he doesn’t typically see cases like this. What he wants to say to the person who did it…

“We couldn’t put it on TV,” he explains.

The clinic is paying for Remy’s recovery costs.

Anyone who would like to help can contact Cantrell Animal Clinic at (501) 225-2868. Click here for their website.



Click here for Dr. Barnett’s donation page he established for Remy’s care.