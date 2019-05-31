Donate blood in Little Rock Saturday for a free Magic Springs pass Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - It is always a good time to give blood and the Arkansas Blood Institute is making it easy for us.

They've partnered with Magic Springs and will be set up tomorrow at the Outlets of Little Rock.

You can give blood on the spot or set an appointment for a future date.

Currently, there's no blood shortage in Arkansas but in a season of natural disasters, blood supplies can be depleted quickly.

"It can happen within a day and it's very, very important that just like for people like you or myself, that our family, our friends, our neighbors, our loved ones have blood on the shelf when they need it," says Britteni Cummings.

The blood drive is from 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Outlets of Little Rock. If you give among other things you'll get free passes to Magic Springs. The blood institute is accepting all blood types but especially O negative which is used universally.