Donations slow amid coronavirus concerns, Goodwill provides safe, easy donation process

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – As the country institutes a social distancing policy in an effort to slow the infection rate of the coronavirus (COVID-19), donations to Goodwill Industries of Arkansas are being significantly impacted. To ease concerns, Goodwill is expanding its home pick-up service and reminds donors of the donation process at its stores and attended donation centers. On-site donors only need to pull up and pop the trunk. Donation attendants will take it from there – no need to get out of your vehicle. Purchases and donations are what enable Goodwill to provide numerous education, job training and career services to Arkansans.

“Last fiscal year, we were able to help 7,598 Arkansans find work around the state, as well as operate The Excel Center, the state’s only high school for adults,” said Goodwill Industries of Arkansas President and CEO Brian F. Marsh. “And we fully support all efforts to keep everyone safe during this time, so we have expanded our home pick-up program.”

Goodwill has expanded its donation pick-up area to numerous parts of the state. Residents are asked to leave their donations at the curb or in their garage, and Goodwill will pick them up and leave a tax receipt. Donors can log onto GoodwillAR.org/pickup for more information and to fill out an online pick-up request form.

“This will provide Arkansans an easy, safe way to continue to make donations and help Goodwill continue to change lives through education, training and employment,” Marsh said.

Goodwill continues to monitor recommendations from national, regional, state and local authorities. The company is taking these additional steps to prevent the spread of the virus and protect its 1,000 employees, customers, donors and the clients it serves:

Goodwill is instituting additional sanitizing and cleaning protocols in all stores, career centers, attended donation centers and outlet stores.

Through March 31, skills training and hiring events are suspended for the safety of the communities served, as well as its own staff members.

Effective March 18, attended donation centers will be open Monday-Saturday, 8 am – 6 pm. Sunday 10 am – 6pm

Classes at The Excel Center, Goodwill’s high school for adults, are cancelled through March 27.

Events that would gather more than 10 people in Goodwill facilities or other venues are postponed, and Goodwill is conducting meetings virtually as often as possible.

Non-essential business travel is suspended.

Goodwill is providing flexibility for team members to work from home, when possible, and adjusting their schedules as needed.

Goodwill is committed to ensure uninterrupted pay for a period should a team member be required to be out of the workplace due to a COVID-19 related illness.

Goodwill stores are also being impacted by the coronavirus. Store hours are temporarily reduced to Monday-Sunday, 10 am to 6 pm, at most locations. Stores have employed even more rigorous cleaning and disinfecting protocols to protect the health and safety of shoppers and donors.

Shoppers who are unable to visit stores at this time are encouraged to visit GoodwillAR.org and click on the “Shop Goodwill Online” button. Shop from the comfort of your home, and your purchases will be mailed directly to you. Like in-store purchases, proceeds fund Goodwill’s many programs.