“Don’t Segregate our Schools #ONELRSD” signs lead to confusion after getting local control back

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Through out the picket lines and plans to strike, you may have seen the signs reading *Don’t Segregate our Schools #ONELRSD.”

There has been some confusion on why the word segregation is being used, when the board says that local control has been given back.

Today we got an explanation.

Wendy Sheridan a parent says that “It has been the party line that they have returned local control and there for ended the entire segregation conversation but the reality is they have not returned full local control. While they have called for an election in 2020 and a board to sit in January 2021, that board will not have full control.”

Sheridan says the elected board will still be overlooked by the state, which is where problems could occur.