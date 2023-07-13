LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – People across Facebook are coming together hoping to help provide life-saving treatments for two furry friends.

Sherwood Police Public Information Officer, Bailey Williams, said that two brother doodle-breed puppies were abandoned in Sherwood with four other dogs, and then hit by a car.

The two doodles were the only survivors.

“We want them to have a chance,” Williams said.

After they were found, vets discovered that one needs orthopedic surgery for a broken hip and fractured pelvis. In addition, both were found to have Parvo.

The treatments come with a high price of approximately $7,000, so people on Facebook are coming together to raise money through a Go Fund Me, hoping to show these dogs what they once missed out on: human kindness.

“We are so, so thankful,” Captain Jamie Hartman said. “Without those funds, I do not know that these pups would have even the opportunity to get treatment like they are going to be able to.

Sherwood Police are now looking for at least two people in connection to this incident, at least one person who dumped the dogs, then the driver who ran them over and kept going.

If you know anything, call the Sherwood Police Department.

In the meantime, once these dogs are fully healthy again, they will need a foster family and ultimately a forever home. Captain Hartman said she would love to see these brother puppies go to the same home together.

For inquiries, contact the Sherwood Animal Shelter.