Doorbell Video Captures Newspaper Delivery Man Being Shot, Robbed at Gunpoint Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - A man delivering newspapers in the early morning hours Wednesday was shot, robbed at gunpoint and his car stolen in a west Little Rock neighborhood.

Howard Shelton, 60, has been delivering papers to homes in the Duquesne Place neighborhood for more than 20 years. He is recovering from his injuries.

Shelton's car was found later that same day in Malvern, according to officials.

Authorities are still searching for the suspects.

Video recorded from the doorbell of the home has been released and can be watched in its entirety above.

Here's a breakdown of the video:

At :03 seconds you see Shelton go to the front door to deliver a newspaper.

At :07 seconds Shelton has left the view of the camera.

At :15 seconds on the right side of the screen you can see Shelton start his car and by :23 seconds he is beginning to pull out of the driveway.

At :46 seconds you can hear the gunshot and shouts.

At :47 seconds you can see Shelton's vehicle, now stolen by the suspects, turning around in the driveway and leave the scene.

At the end of the tape you can hear shouts.