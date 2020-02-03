Double homicide victim’s mother speaks out and ask for answers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police are still looking for the person who pulled the trigger in a Little Rock double homicide from last weekend. Two women were killed and a two-year-old hurt after gunfire broke out at a home on Ringo Street.

Sunday the family is breaking their silence in hopes of justice. 24-year-old Brittany Tate’s mother, Jacquelyn Tate, who said that she is still not at ease knowing that the suspect is still out there.

“It doesn’t seem like anybody else cares,” Tate said.

Emotions are high for Tate as she talked about the outpouring support she received after losing her 24-year-old daughter, Brittany Tate.

“She’ll give you the shirt off her back, she gives you shoes, she’ll give you her car if she could,” Tate said. “Just to help you, that was the kind of person Brittany was… she was a giver. ”

Her daughter was shot and killed last Saturday. Police say they responded to a distress call and found two people dead. Tate’s 21-year-old cousin I-Quira Tate was also killed, both were mothers.

“They was inseparable, wherever you saw one, you saw the other, they were always together,” Tate said.

Her two-year-old nephew was shot during the incident but was later released from the hospital.

“He’s doing good, but you know what? I don’t know what he saw,” Tate said.

Now Tate is asking anyone to come forward with information, she said it would mean the world to her.

“I want to know and if you know,” Tate said. “Say something.”

Reverend Benny Johnson with Arkansas Stop the Violence has stepped up for the Tates and asked for the city for help.

“I’m calling on the mayor of Little Rock, Mayor Frank Scott to put up a $10,000 reward to help find the one who did this heinous act,” Reverend Johnson said.

Meanwhile Tate said she wants the person responsible caught.

“I want these people to get caught because you robbed them of the rest of their life. They had their whole life ahead of them,” Tate said.

There will also be a vigil in honor of the Tates Monday night.

“I feel the sadness… just pulling up here. It just hurts,” Tate said.

If you know anything, you’re asked to contact Little Rock Police. Reverend Johnson also noted if they are afraid to go to police, they can reach out him.