Dover Public Schools release resources pertaining COVID updates within school district

DOVER, Ark. — Dover Public Schools are releasing information pertaining to COVID-19 within the school district.

They will now be sharing their resources with parents and letting them know that they will be providing updated information on their websites about COVID-19.

Their district Facebook page and website are reliable sources to gain accurate information regarding COVID-19 cases within their district. The district says they will be keeping current COVID-19 district information posted on their district website.

They say the district is continuing to take guidance from the Arkansas Department of Health. Their district’s point of contact, Marcia Walker will be working directly with the ADH.

If you are a parent of a student within the district and your child or someone in the household tests positive for COVID, you are asked to contact Walker at 479-518-3082. She will be working with any suspected or known cases of COVID within the school district.