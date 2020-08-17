Dover School Board member resigns in protest of Arkansas’ directive to resume in-person class

DOVER, Ark. – A Dover School Board member has resigned in protest of Arkansas’ directive to resume in-person class.

Dr. Nathan Henderson, a Dover physician, announced his resignation in protest from the Dover School Board this weekend, because he disagrees with Arkansas’ directive to resume in-person classes before COVID-19 is brought under control in the state.

In his resignation letter, Dr. Henderson says the Dover Board and district administrators have tried their best to develop safety measures, given limited resources and guidance.

He worries, even with measures in place, resuming on-site classes with increased viral activity in the area may worsen the outbreak.

Dr. Henderson is a family physician with experience in emergency management. He

designed Pope County’s Viral Triage Center, and served three months testing, triaging,

and tracing COVID-19 patients in the region.

In his letter, he calls on all concerned community members to contact Governor Hutchinson’s office, asking for a delay until the outbreak is brought under control.”

Read the resignation letter below: