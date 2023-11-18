LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A new business held a ribbon cutting Saturday in the SoMa neighborhood in downtown Little Rock.

Dozens of people turned out for the grand opening of the BFit Training Gym on Scott Street near 17th and Main.

Owner Braylon Graves said that being active can be a boost for people at any age.

“I will have a class where I can have my younger and older clients, but I may have to modify for my older clients. I say my training is for everyone,” Graves stated.

Graves said this is the fulfillment of a dream he has had since he first began working out and training with friends.

He began his fitness journey as a student at Arkansas State University and soon started working with other trainers and clients before deciding to open his own gym.