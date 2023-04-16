LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Barkus on Main Mardi Gras dog parade and block party just wrapped up in Downtown Little Rock Sunday.

The annual celebration included a parade from 7th and Main to 4th and Main. The family friendly event also included a costume contest and crawfish boil.

“They’re giving away all kinds of free dog stuff,” participant Emily Cook said. “There’s crawfish and food, it’s awesome, and it’s super fun for the all the dogs.”

Organizer Justin Harris said that the goal of the even is to create a family fun environment.

“We’re in the dog community, we all love dogs, let’s create a family fun environment for everyone to come out and enjoy little rock and all its natural beauty.”

Barkus on Main is presented by Hounds Lounge and the Downtown Little Rock partnership.

Donations were also collected for local pet-focused non-profits.