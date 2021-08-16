Downtown Little Rock Partnership endorses Mayor’s Rebuild the Rock tax plan

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A group representing downtown Little Rock business owners is throwing its support to a new sales tax plan being put forward by Mayor Frank Scott Jr.

In a statement released Monday, the board of directors for the Downtown Little Rock Partnership said they are supporting Scott’s Rebuild the Rock plan, which would increase sales tax in the city to 9.625 percent.

Executive director Gabe Holmstrom explained the group sees the plan as not only helping the downtown area but the entire city as well.

“The Downtown Little Rock Partnership Board voted to endorse the penny sales tax not only for the benefits it includes for downtown, but for the city as a whole,” Holmstrom said. “Little Rock needs to pass this tax to invest in our city and support growth.”

Scott’s office claims the one-cent increase would bring in an estimated $53 million to the city every year, and the mayor has said he would direct those funds to projects like improving the Little Rock Zoo and War Memorial Park, building a new senior center and improving city infrastructure.

“The proposed sales tax is imperative for Arkansas’ capital city to remain regionally competitive from a quality of life and economic development standpoint,” Brent Birch, president of DLRP’s Board of Directors, said. “Now is not the time for Little Rock to sit on the sidelines while other notable cities in our region advance.”

Little Rock residents will vote on the plan in a special election set for September 14.