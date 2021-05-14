Downtown Little Rock ‘pocket park’ celebrates grand opening

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Friday marked the grand opening of the new Little Rock “pocket park” downtown off Main Street.

The former alley has been converted into an artistic useful space. Astroturf covers the ground, and there are benches and tables scattered below a crisscross of string lights to keep the area illuminated.

But the big draw is 10 murals painted on the side of the parking garage. Each was painted by a local artist, following the theme of “Eat Local, Eat Often.”

“As downtown Little Rock Partnership, we’re only able to do really cool projects like this because of investment from local businesses and help for the community, so this really was a community project, and we are so grateful for it,” Downtown Little Rock Partnership Director of Communications Ellen Coulter explained.

Gabe Holmstrom, the executive director of the Downtown Little Rock Partnership, said there are more murals and unique concepts in the works, with the goal being to add color and life to downtown.