NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Downtown Riverside RV Park celebrated its 15-year anniversary with a ribbon cutting Thursday afternoon.

During the celebration, the park unveiled the new renovations being planned, and also highlighted changes that have happened at the park over the last year.

The RV Park provides over 16,000 night-stays for RV’s from the around the world as they visit North Little Rock.

“We are so thankful to continue to see success in the park,” Heather Kouns, Director of Tourism Development said. “We are excited to finally show off all the ways we have been working hard to improve the park and the experience for all our guests.”

The celebration was sponsored by North Little Rock Tourism, which works to enhance the economic growth and quality of life for citizens and visitors.