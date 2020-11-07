Dozens gather at Arkansas State Capitol to support Trump and Biden after election is called

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Dozens of people gathered at the Arkansas State Capitol Saturday afternoon after the election was called.

There were some rallying for President Donald Trump and some rallying for President-Elect Joe Biden.

President-elect Joe Biden won Pennsylvania and Nevada on Saturday, surpassing the 270 electoral vote threshold to take the White House and become the 46th president of the United States.

This is a developing story.

