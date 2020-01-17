Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy celebrated at UCA

CONWAY, Ark. – Students at the University of Central Arkansas have honored the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. three days before his national holiday.

A Friday morning prayer breakfast paid tribute to the civil rights leader who was assassinated in 1968.

During Fox 16’s Good Day, our Mandy Noell spoke with Angela Jackson, Associate Dean/Director Office of Diversity and Community, along with guest speaker Tamika S. Edwards, who leads the Social Justice Institute at Philander Smith College. Watch the interviews in the attached videos.

The theme of this year’s prayer breakfast was The Dream: Vision Beyond 2020. It featured a discussion on MLK’s legacy and applying it to today’s climate.