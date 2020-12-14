‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’: Arkansas State Police warn drivers to travel safely this holiday season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Arkansas State Police announced Monday law enforcement agencies across the state and country are prepared to launch a two-week-long intensified enforcement plan that is aimed at drivers who choose to drive while impaired.

State troopers, local police and sheriff’s deputies will step up patrols along U.S. and state highways, as well as local streets and county roads.

State police say beginning Friday, December 18, and continuing through Friday, January 1, 2021, drivers can expect to see an increased presence of state and local law enforcement across the state and across the country.

The national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over operation is intended to drastically reduce driving on roadways across the country.

In 2018, one person died every 50 minutes due to a crash involving a drunk driver, according to national fatality statistics. According to reports from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), an average of more than 10,000 people were killed in a drunk driving-related crash from 2014 through 2018.

“The Christmas and New Year’s holiday period should be an enjoyable time for our Arkansas families, not a marker of death for a loved one who was involved in a drunk driving crash,” said Colonel Bill Bryant, Director of the Arkansas State Police and the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative.“We need a commitment from everyone that they’ll drive sober so that everyone can have a safe holiday. This is a campaign to get the message out that drunk driving is illegal and it claims far too many lives.”

The Arkansas Highway Safety Office and NHTSA wants to remind drivers of the resources available and precautions to take to ensure everyone gets home safely:

Remember it’s never okay to drink and drive.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact the nearest law enforcement agency.

Do not allow a friend to drink and drive.

Arkansas State Police say there will be zero tolerance for drunk driving.

“Drunk driving is not acceptable behavior,” said Colonel Bill Bryant. “It is essential to plan a sober ride home before you ever leave for your destination. That’s why, during the holiday season, we will make zero exceptions and arrest all drunk drivers. There are no excuses,” he said.

For more information on this year’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, click here or call the Arkansas Highway Safety Office at 501-618-8136. For more information on Arkansas’s Toward Zero Deaths campaign, click here.