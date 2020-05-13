Drive-Thru graduation for Harmony Grove seniors

BENTON, Ark. — The class of 2020 has faced many challenges due to COVID-19. From schools closing to classes being held online, students have had to change how they learn, but the pandemic never stopped them from graduation.

It’s a day the seniors at Harmony Grove High School in Benton will never forget.

“This is crazy it is but if this is what gets me my diploma then that’s okay,” said Brailey who graduated from Harmony Grove.

May 12, 2020 is graduation day for these seniors.

“I’ve waited 12 long years for this and its feels great,” said Logan Hubbard.

Instead of walking across the stage, 90 students drove up and got their diplomas.

“It’s not as big of a rush because we don’t have everyone to cheer for us and no one gets to watch us. It’s alright but we are making it,” said Jayce Harrison.

It’s not your typical ceremony.

“The biggest thing is we wanted to do anything to honor our kids and it’s not traditional but it’s the best way we can honor our graduates for the class of 2020 and follow all of the guidelines by the governor and CDC,” said Heath Bennet the Superintendent of the Harmony Grove School District.

Friends and family even showing their support. Jeff Harrison is very proud of his son.

“He’s really done an outstanding I’m really proud of what he’s achieved and glad this day he’s graduation yeah,” said Jeff.

And while COVID-19 may have changed plans, it didn’t stop students from reaching their goals.

“I’m really excited because that’s something I’ve been working really really hard for and it’s something I’ve always wanted to do is to graduate,” said Brailey.

And as this chapter closes for these seniors, it’s a special celebration they will never forget.