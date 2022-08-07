A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man has died after a traffic collision in Little Rock’s Heights neighborhood Saturday night.

According to the Arkansas State Police’s preliminary crash report, the incident happened on Cantrell Road at Shadow Lane just after 6:00 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities have not released the name of the deceased man at this time.

According to the preliminary report from ASP, the man was traveling east on Cantrell when a second vehicle pulled into his path from Palm Street.

The investigation into the accident is continuing.