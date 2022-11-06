FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ark. — A Little Rock man has died after an accident involving a tractor trailer on Interstate 40.

Officials with the Arkansas State Police say 62-year-old Sami Sadaka died because of the crash.

Authorities are looking for the driver of the semi, who kept traveling east after the collision.

It happened near Interstate 40-mile marker 38 in rural Franklin County shortly after 6:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to the ASP preliminary crash report, the front of the Toyota Camry struck the right rear of the tractor trailer causing the car to wreck.

The investigation into the crash is continuing.