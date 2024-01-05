LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As the snow came down in parts of Arkansas, those in downtown Little Rock were not only taking it slow on the road but businesses were feeling the impact.

On Friday, parts of Arkansas saw the first winter snow of the year, what looked charming to some quickly turned into a frenzy for those on the road.

“People can’t drive. You just have to watch out for other people,” driver Kyle Hensley said. “I put on my traffic control and just rode it out.”

Another driver said she tried her best to pay attention to everything she was doing on the road while a larger-than-expected amount of snow started to fall.

“I kept telling myself just drive slow and stay in your lane,” Bernadette Mosby said.

For some drivers, they chose to get off the road and get something warm to drink. A Starbucks employee in downtown Little Rock said business was booming.

“We’re getting a lot more business than I thought but it’s working out pretty well,” the employee said.

But Community Bakery general manager Rena Thompson said business for them slowed down. They said they hope as the snow melts business heats back up.

“When people get off work I think now that they know it won’t stick they will be coming down,” Thompson said.

Arkansas Department of Transportation Public Information Officer Dave Parker said crews were out working on the roads, but he still urges drivers to be patient when driving.

“This is our first winter event of the year so it’s a test for you, test for us,” Parker said.

Parker said they’re not expecting a freeze but they’re asking drivers to be cautious about certain spots on the road.

“Still you could have a couple of small patches of ice and I always say a little bit of ice can cause a big problem so take it easy out there,” Parker said.