LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As Temperatures are plunged Thursday night, ARDOT says they’re taking precautions to treat roads and drivers say how they’re handling the slippery roadway.

Arkansas Department of Transportation Public Information Officer Dave Parker says crews are using salt on bridges and overpasses to treat the roads ahead of the temperature drop Thursday night and Friday morning.

Erasmo Garcia says he was on his way home to Little Rock from Fort Smith when he saw the weather change and says it’s one of those things he had to see to believe.

“I left Fort Smith around 10:30 this morning and it was starting to get real bad. I mean as soon as the rain was hitting my windshield it was freezing over,” said Garcia.

He says while driving he aired on the side of caution.

“I’m going super slow, y’all please be careful out there it’s not worth it. You know go slow, you know it’s better to get there alive,” said Garcia.

Garcia and Murvin Dean said they both saw car accidents while driving, Dean adds that while driving he also felt the difference on the road.

“It’s slick right now, it’s very slick,” said Dean.

As for Sean Stewart, he says drivers should be cautious.

“Slow down, keep your distance and take your time,” said Stewart.

Although they all say it’s been a while since they’ve had to drive in these conditions. García wants everyone to make it home safely for the holidays.

“Give plenty of space in between vehicles and just be considerate to each other you know it’s Christmas,” said Garcia