Drug Task Force live auction to be held Saturday in Monticello

MONTICELLO, Ark. – Arkansans looking to place their bids will have the opportunity at an auction this Saturday.

According to the Monticello Police Department, a Drug Task Force live auction will be held at the National Guard Armory located at 809 Jordan Drive in Monticello.

The auction will include vehicles, firearms and electronics from multiple law enforcement agencies and entities, according to a Facebook post from the MPD.

According to the post, preview and registration will begin at 8 a.m. and the auction will begin at 9 a.m. for anyone interested in participating.

For more information on terms and conditions and a list of available items in the auction, visit OrrellAuctions.com.