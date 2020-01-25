Duck calling champ, former commissioner Pat Peacock dies

STUTTGART — Pat Peacock, the first woman to be appointed to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, passed away Friday at the age of 81.

The daughter of Chesley Peacock and stepdaughter of legendary duck call maker Chick Major, Pat Peacock was a legend in her own right. Among her many accomplishments, Peacock is known as the only person to hold all duck-calling titles offered at the Duck Calling World Championships in Stuttgart. She won the Junior World Duck Calling Championship at age 12, the Women’s World Championship five times, the World Duck Calling Championship twice and the Champion of Champions world duck-calling title in 1960.

Peacock also was the first Queen Mallard of the Wings Over the Prairie Festival in 1955.

Peacock was the first woman appointed to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission in 1994 when she was chosen to complete the term of C. Maurice Lewis Jr., who died during the sixth year of his appointment.

Current Commissioner Anne Marie Doramus says that since her appointment last summer many people have spoken about her being the first female commissioner, but she always explains that Peacock already holds that honor.

“She was someone I personally wanted to speak to for advice when I was appointed, but her health unfortunately prevented that talk,” Doramus said. “I really wish she could have shared the knowledge she had gained from her lifetime of accomplishments. She was so instrumental in conservation initiatives like Ducks Unlimited’s Greenwings camps. My thoughts and prayers go out to her family as well as the entire Stuttgart community.”

Peacock was inducted into the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation’s Arkansas Outdoors Hall of Fame as well as the Legends of the Outdoors National Hall of Fame. She also was recognized as Conservationist of the Year by the Arkansas Wildlife Federation.

Peacock appeared in many magazines and was featured on television and radio shows around the nation representing duck calling, conservation and Stuttgart.