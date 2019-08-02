DYS rolls out new message system for neighbors of juvenile treatment facilities

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release)- The Arkansas Department of Human Services (DHS) Division of Youth Services (DYS) is rolling out a new message system to notify neighbors of its five juvenile treatment centers if youth walk away from one of the state’s juvenile treatment centers.

“We want to be good neighbors and be responsive to the needs of our communities,” said DYS Director Michael Crump. “This text-based message system allows us to quickly notify our neighbors of our juvenile treatment centers when a youth walks away. Using this service allows all of us to work together and share information in a way that we haven’t been able to do before.”

Signing up for the messages is quick and easy. Simply use your mobile phone to send a text message to 67283 with the code that matches the juvenile treatment facility you would like to receive messages about. Those codes are:

Alexander — Text the code AJATC

Dermott – Text the code DJTC

Harrisburg – Text the code HJTC

Lewisville – Text the code LJTC

Mansfield – Text the code MJTC

People who sign up for alerts will receive a text to the phone number from which they signed up letting them know about the situation as well as a text when a youth is found and back in our custody.