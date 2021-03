LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Mann Magnet School will be dismissed at noon today due to a weather-related power outage.

Lunch is being served to students prior to their dismissal.

Buses will arrive at noon to pick up students; however, parents may also pick up their students now, if they wish.

Entergy Arkansas estimates that power will not be restored until 10 p.m., tonight.

The Little Rock School District will update families this evening.