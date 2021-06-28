Early morning homicide leaves one dead in North Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.– North Little Rock police are investigating a shooting on 16th and Chandler around 1:30 Monday morning.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He died on the scene. The body of the victim was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for autopsy.

NLRPD encourages anyone with information concerning this incident to contact Detective Jeff Coburn at 501-771-7155 or the NLRPD Tip Line at 501-680-8439. Anyone with information can remain anonymous.

This investigation is still ongoing, and more information regarding this incident will be released

as it becomes available