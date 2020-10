In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After one week of early voting, Arkansas has seen 412,229 total votes. In 2016 Arkansas saw 262,266 total early votes in week 1.

126,720 absentee ballots were requested this year with 90,733 of them being returned by the end of week 1.