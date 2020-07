LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – Arkansas Voters First today filed over 98,000 signatures of registered Arkansas voters supporting a constitutional amendment to end direct partisan redistricting and lead to a fair, transparent process for drawing legislative seats in Arkansas.

The signatures collected will represent more than 10 percent of the total number of statewide votes cast for the office of governor in the 2018 gubernatorial election. The signatures Arkansas Voters First submitted will also satisfy the geographical distribution requirements of collecting at least 5 percent of the total votes cast for governor in 15 counties.