Economic Announcement, 90 new jobs

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A big announcement for the natural state today as HMS manufacturing is coming to the port of Little Rock bringing around 90 jobs with it.

In the next two years, they’ll be opening a 550,000 square foot injection molding facility.

Governor Asa Hutchinson says they’ve worked hard to bring the company here.

“It will create their first manufacturing facility here in Arkansas. We competed with many other states. It will be 80 jobs, $20 million investment taking a facility out here that had not been in operation.”

This latest announcement adds to multiple job announcements that have happened in Arkansas in the past ten days, totaling 1500 jobs coming to the Natural State.