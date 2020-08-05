Education Commissioner announces new call center resource for parents, teachers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Education Commissioner Johnny Key announced during Governor Asa Hutchinson’s daily COVID-19 update Wednesday there is a new call center resource for parents and teachers.

The Ready for School Resource Call Center opened Monday.

The goal is to provide readily accessible information for parents and teachers if they have questions.

Key said the call center can either give resources or direct the callers to the right place.

According to Key, many of the questions will be dependent on what’s going on in the caller’s school district.

The call center will be staffed by education and health officials as well as community partners. Key said the call center has the support of partners from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Department of Health, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Republic of the Marshall Islands Consulate, Arkansas Bilingual/Bicultural Educations Support Network and The Office of Coordinated Support and Services.

The number to the call center is 1-833-353-6050.

The call center’s operating hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Key said the hours could be expanded depending on the level of response.

For more information on the call center, click here.

During Wednesday’s news conference, the governor also announced a goal to test all inmates in state custody by the end of the month.

