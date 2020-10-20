Eight Little Rock nonprofit Organizations selected for inaugural community support grant program

BENTONVILLE, Ark. – Eight Little Rock nonprofit organizations will receive funding from the Walton Family Foundation’s inaugural Community Support Grant Program. These organizations will collectively help more than 1,500 Little Rock students and parents continue meaningful learning despite unprecedented challenges.

“It’s more important than ever for us to learn from and support those that know Little Rock families and communities best,” said Gary Stark, senior program officer at the Walton Personal Philanthropy Group. “These organizations are doing extraordinary work to help students and families continue learning in this challenging time.”

The foundation selected the recipients based on their work to address the needs of local students and families. In a survey of 667 residents, respondents prioritized the following needs:

Helping students improve in specific subject areas, such as reading or math.

Offering 1-on-1 tutoring or student group programs.

Equipping parents and guardians with the tools and training they need to assist their children with online learning.

Through the Community Support Grant Program, the foundation will provide $200,000 to eight Little Rock nonprofits, including:

– Ambitious Girls to support reading and math tutoring for 100 girls through the Ambitious Girls Academy.

– Boys & Girls Club of Central Arkansas to provide virtual and in-person tutoring support for 450 Little Rock students.

– EducationCorps to support 75 high school students in foster care on their path to college and employment.

– EAST Initiative to provide training and resources for 600 parents to better support student learning.

– Life Skills for Youth to provide resources and on-site and virtual learning to 200 students in southwest Little Rock.

– Our House Shelter to serve 30 homeless or near-homeless students with academic and related support during COVID-19.

– Ozark Mission Project to advance student literacy skills through “Extended Family,” a project that pairs 30 students with local seniors to share books and build relationships.

– Xtraordinary Minds to create innovative reading and math tools to support 60 students.