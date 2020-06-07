Eighth straight day of protesting in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansans filled in the steps and streets out in front of the State Capitol for the 8th straight day to stand in solidarity with George Floyd and other protests happening across the nation.

“It’s time for a change, we’re just ready for everything to end,” said Tonette Easterwood.

Easterwood lost her cousin, James Hartfield Jr. in 2017. Little Rock Police say he died after being shot by an off duty officer and today she’s speaking about the latest incident with George Floyd.

“Every body’s been affected by it and the more it happens it doesn’t help our family get over the loss,” said Easterwood.

Several state leaders like Representative Vivan Flowers and LRPD Chief Keith Humphrey spoke to the crowd along with the family of people who have lost their lives to police brutality.

“I’m just as outraged by the death or George Floyd as anybody else,” said Deputy David Timmer for Pulaski County.

Timmer, a member of law enforcement believes there needs to be a change in police training. He’s using his days off work to be at the state capitol.

“I got a chance to talk to people about my job, about my perspective as a police officer. I think that it’s created a dialogue that’s helped them emphasize with my position and help them empathize with their position,” said Timmer.

Another day where people from Arkansas send their message of change.

There is a list going around with some of the demands people who were out at the state capitol want to see.

Protesters say they plan to keep going with events. They have another rally planned for tomorrow afternoon.

Day 8 of #protests in Little Rock. More than 100 people are outside the State Captiol for Justice for #GeorgeFloyd and any/every other black man or woman who has lost their life. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/RddXzOYpoJ — Alexis Wainwright (@AWainwrightTV) June 6, 2020