LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An elderly woman claimed she was sexually assaulted at a Little Rock nursing home.

According to a police report, the 89-year-old patient at Briarwood Nursing Home told officers she had been sleeping when she woke up to a nurse touching her inappropriately.

The police report notes that Briarwood Nursing Home staff told officers they reviewed surveillance footage and the nurse in question is on leave pending the investigation.