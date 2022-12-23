LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – In a statement, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas are asking customers to immediately limit the usage of electricity for the next 24 hours to ensure that they receive at least a minimum amount of service.

According to Andrew Lachowsky, vice president of planning and market operations for the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas, this is an emergency situation and that rolling electrical outages are possible, unless electric consumption is reduced immediately.

Lachowsky said that because of the extremely cold weather and the unusually high requirement for electricity, Arkansas’ electric cooperatives and other regional utilities have reached a point where demand for electricity has exceeded the supply.

The central and eastern areas of Arkansas are especially impacted currently and it is possible conditions may worsen statewide.

“This is an unprecedented time, and we urge electric cooperative members to immediately reduce the use of electrical requirements by turning off or not using non-essential lights and electric appliances, especially electric water heaters, clothes dryers, and dishwashers and to turn heating thermostats to lower settings,” Lachowsky said.

Lachowsky also emphasized that public cooperation is essential until the electric power issue has passed. If reductions are not sufficient to permit continuity of service, it may be necessary to begin temporary interruptions of electric service in specific areas across the state.

The Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas comprise of 17 electric distribution cooperatives. The distribution cooperatives provide electricity to more than 600,000 members, or customers, in Arkansas and surrounding states.

Currently there are around 2,700 outages statewide, 1,200 of those are currently in Faulkner County.

For more information on outages, visit PowerOutage.us.