Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas send additional crews to Alabama and Mississippi

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Officials with the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas say they have dispatched an additional 60 professional line workers and equipment to Alabama and Mississippi to assist with outages related to storm outages.

According to a news release sent Friday, the total of Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas linemen assisting with power restoration efforts is 108.

Officials say 48 Arkansas crews traveled to Oklahoma to assist with ice storm outages and to Mississippi to help with Hurricane Zeta outages on Wednesday.

The dispatched linemen represent the Arkansas Electric Cooperatives, Inc. of Little Rock, C&L Electric Cooperative of Star City, Clay County Electric of Corning, First Electric Cooperative of Jacksonville, Ozarks Electric Cooperative of Fayetteville, Petit Jean Electric Cooperative of Clinton, Rich Mountain Electric Cooperative of Mena and South Central Arkansas Electric Cooperative of Arkadelphia, according to the news release.

The Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas include 17 electric distribution cooperatives; Arkansas Electric Cooperatives, Inc. (AECI) and Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corp. (AECC). Officials say the distribution cooperatives provide electricity to approximately 500,000 homes, farms and businesses in Arkansas and surrounding states.

