Elementary school in Bryant on lockdown due to armed robbery at nearby business

BRYANT, Ark.- Officials with Bryant Public Schools say Collegeville Elementary is on lockdown due to an armed robbery at a nearby business.
According to Bryant Police, the armed robbery happened at a Burger King near the school.
Bryant police say they are looking for the person pictured in the post.
District officials say students and staff will stay locked inside the building until the all clear is given.
Officials say this is just as a precation and students are not in danger.
District officials ask parents and visitors to not come to the school at this time.
This is a developing story.
