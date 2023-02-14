NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Crews are responding to the scene of a school bus crash in North Little Rock Tuesday afternoon.

Officials with the North Little Rock Police Department said the crash happened near the intersection of Broadway and North Locust Street, just off Interstate 30.

The bus involved was from the North Little Rock School District. A district official confirmed that there was only one student on the bus at the time of the incident.

NLRPD officers added that there were no initial reports of injuries at the scene. Police also said the crash involved the bus and one other vehicle.

The NLRSD official confirmed the bus driver and student were both uninjured in the crash. The district official said the bus was headed east on Broadway when it made contact with the second vehicle as it was coming off the interstate.

